Rajasthan: Newly married woman die under mysterious circumstances in Dholpur; in-laws try to cremate body without informing next of kin

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], March 15 : A 23-year-old newly married woman from Uttar Pradesh died under mysterious circumstances in Rajasthan's Dholpur on Tuesday, the police said.

According to Suresh Dabriya, Circle Officer of Sarmathura, the in-laws allegedly tried to perform the last rites of the newly married woman in the absence of the husband. The next of kin of the deceased were also not informed.

When her relatives came to know about the death of the woman, they informed the Sarmathura police station.

The police reached the crematorium ground and doused the fire by pouring water on the pyre and took the half-burnt body in their possession.

The deceased has been identified as Sonia (23), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Agra. She got married to Akash, a resident of Sahnipada in Sarmathura, last year. Her husband works as a labourer, due to which he often stays away from home, Circle Officer Dabriya said.

Police gathered evidence by calling the FSL team on the spot to investigate the matter. The half-burnt body has been sent for post-mortem examination, Dabriya said.

Meanwhile, the police told that the brother of the deceased claimed that the in-laws had killed his sister Sonia. On information, Saramathura police reached the spot and stopped the cremation.

While the police have kept the body of the woman in the mortuary of Saramthura CHC for post-mortem. The post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday, police informed.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

