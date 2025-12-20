Rajasthan: Op Sindoor light and sound show to be held during Shaurya Sandhya on Jan 15

Jaipur, Dec 20 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that Army Day represents India’s glorious history, honour, and national pride.

He said that the Army provides an opportunity to salute the unparalleled valour, strict discipline, supreme sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism of the Indian Army.

He expressed pride that Jaipur will host the 78th Army Day Parade 2026

The Chief Minister was addressing the Joint Curtain-Raiser Program for the 78th Army Day Parade at JECRC University on Saturday.

He said that for the first time, the Army Day Parade 2026 will be organised outside a military cantonment on Mahal Road, Jagatpura, in the presence of the general public.

He said that this initiative will further strengthen trust, connection, and mutual respect between the Indian Army and citizens.

The Chief Minister said that the parade will feature spectacular fly-past formations of fighter jets and helicopters, a march past by troops, and demonstrations of drone technology and modern warfare capabilities.

The Chief Minister said that during Shaurya Sandhya 2026 at SMS Stadium, a First Day Cover will be released, families of martyrs will be honoured, traditional martial arts wi be showcased, and a grand Light and Sound Show on ‘Operation Sindoor’ will be presented.

A special 1000-drone show using modern technology will also be organised. He further stated that the Know Your Army Exhibition, to be held from January 8 to 12, 2026, will allow the general public to closely experience the Indian Army’s modern weapon systems and defence technologies

The Chief Minister said that from the Indo-Pak wars of 1947–48, 1965, and 1971, to the Kargil War of 1999 and recent military operations, the Indian Army has faced every challenge with courage and determination.

Operations such as Operation Parakram, Operation Rakshak, and Operation Sindoor have demonstrated to the world that the Indian Army not only responds decisively to aggression but also stands as the strongest guardian of peace, stability, and national unity.

He emphasised that Rajasthan is a land of bravery, where every particle of soil carries stories of valour and sacrifice. Addressing the gathering, Army Commander, Sapta Shakti Command, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, said that the Indian Army has safeguarded the nation’s borders from mountains to deserts with unmatched courage.

He added that the Army has also ensured internal security by combating terrorism and Naxalism and has consistently assisted citizens during natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and storms.

During the programme, the Chief Minister honoured the widows of Naik Megh Raj Singh (posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra), Havildar Ram Singh Shekhawat (posthumously awarded the Sena Medal), and Lance Naik Banshidhar Yadav (posthumously awarded the Sena Medal).

He also felicitated Retired Brigadier Jeevan Rajpurohit, Subedar Arjun Singh Rathore and Havildar Madan Singh Kajla. A short film on the Army Day Parade 2026 was also screened.

Senior Army officers, administrative officials, ex-servicemen, widows of martyrs, NCC cadets, and other distinguished guests were present on the occasion.

