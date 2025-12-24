Rajasthan Panchayat Bans Smartphones for Women in 15 Villages in Jalore, Allows Only Keypad Phones

While much of the world is advancing toward high-speed 6G connectivity, women and girls in 15 villages of Rajasthan’s Jalore district are facing a return to basic keypad phones. The Sundhamaata Patti Panchayat of the Chaudhari community has announced a complete ban on smartphones for women, citing concerns about mobile addiction and the harmful effects of screen exposure on children’s eyesight. The decision, which will come into force on January 26, restricts women to using non-camera keypad phones only. They will also be barred from carrying mobile phones to weddings, social functions, or even during visits to neighbouring households.

A video explaining the decision has gone viral on social media, showing a Panchayat member outlining the reasoning behind the rule. In the clip, he states that women should not keep mobile phones with cameras and may only use basic phones for calling purposes. He further explains that female students who require mobile phones for studies are allowed to use them only inside their homes. Carrying phones outside the house or to social gatherings will not be permitted. According to him, when women own smartphones, children tend to use them excessively, which the Panchayat believes can negatively affect their eyesight and overall health.

The resolution was passed during a Panchayat meeting held on Sunday in Ghazipur village, chaired by Sujanaram Chaudhary, president of the 14 Patti community. Panch Himmataram read out the proposal, which was presented by the Devaram Karnol side, and all members present agreed to enforce the rule. The ban will apply to villages including Ghazipur, Pawali, Kalda, Manojiyawas, Rajikawas, Datlawas, Rajpura, Kodi, Sidrodi, Aldi, Ropsi, Khanadewal, Savidhar, Hathmi Ki Dhani, and Khanpur. The move has drawn sharp criticism from social activists and women’s rights organisations, who have labelled it anti-women, regressive, and authoritarian.