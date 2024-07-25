Rajasthan paper leak case: ED finds money laundering link, arrests one

New Delhi, July 25 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has established money laundering links in the Rajasthan Paper Leak case related to the recruitment of teachers and apprehended a person named Anita Meena.

Anita Meena, also known by the name of Anita Kumar was arrested under the provisions of the Money Laundering Act in the paper leak case of a Senior Teacher 2nd grade competitive examination. She has been remanded to two-day ED custody.

As per the ED probe, the accused Anita Meena colluded with Anil Kumar Meena, a broker accused of leaking question papers in the teachers recruitment examination 2022. Anil Kumar Meena along with Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Babulal Kataria were earlier held by the agency for alleged role in the question paper leak.

Anita Meena may prove to be a ‘key link’ in the money laundering investigations as she colluded with the paper leak accused and also bought properties with the proceeds of crime.

The ED investigations have found that Anita Meena is a close friend of Anil Kumar Meena and she was in regular touch with him during the crime period. She actively assisted Anil Kumar Meena in the generation of Proceeds of Crime (PoC), received huge proceeds of crime in cash from Anil Kumar Meena and purchased an immovable property in her name.

The premier investigation agency has conducted a couple of raids in the competitive exam paper leak case and recovered incriminating documents.

It has also attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 3.11 crore (approx.) of Babulal Katara, Anil Meena alias Sher Singh Meena and others vide Provisional Attachment Order dated August 18, 2023.

To date, a total of eight accused namely Babulal Katara, Anil Kumar Meena and Bhupendra Saran, Suresh Kumar alias Suresh Sau, Vijay Damore, Peeraram, Pukhraj, and Arun Sharma have been arrested in the matter. The trial is ongoing against all the eight accused after the police have filed a charge sheet.

