Rajasthan phone tapping case: Relief from arrest continues for Gehlot's OSD till Nov 3

Jaipur, Oct 18 The stay on arrest of Lokesh Sharma, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in the phone tapping case will continue as the Delhi High Court has postponed the hearing in the case till till November 3.

The matter was listed for hearing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, however, due to a judge's farewell function, no case could be heard after 12:30 p.m.

The hearing has been postponed till November 3. Eventually, the stay on the arrest of Sharma will remain in force till the next hearing.

The matter is being heard by the bench of Justice Vikas Mahajan. During the last, on October 11, Sharma's lawyer Siddharth Aggarwal termed the allegations of Delhi Police that Sharma is not cooperating in the investigation as baseless.

Aggarwal also argued that how can Sharma be responsible for the illegal recording of calls intercepted by a Rajasthan government department.

He also pointed out an eight-month delay in filing the case without a specified reason.

The case against Sharma was lodged by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in March 2021, while the incident reportedly took place in in July 2020.

