Rajasthan phone tapping case: Stay on arrest of Lokesh Sharma continues

New Delhi/Jaipur, Dec 8 The Delhi High Court has decided to continue the stay on the arrest of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma in connection with the phone tapping case, during a hearing on Friday.

During the hearing, Advocate Sandeep Jha, appearing on behalf of the state government, said that in case of change of government in Rajasthan, instructions will have to be taken from the new government.

The lawyer present on behalf of the complainant said that there is nothing left in this case and this is clear as in the interviews that Lokesh Sharma has given recently and in the media reports that have come out, he has admitted that this phone tapping was within his knowledge.

On this, Justice Vikas Mahajan said that cognizance cannot be taken on the basis of interviews and media reports.

On this, when the complainant's lawyer continuously cited media reports and news articles, Lokesh Sharma's lawyer said that "we do not know what is written in the media reports which the complainant's lawyer is citing. So you file the affidavit, we will file our reply on it".

The next hearing in the case will be held on December 19 on the issue of time sought by the state government and further debate will be held only after receiving guidelines from the government.

Lokesh Sharma, who was OSD to former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, will not be arrested till then and the relief given to him from the court will remain intact.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor