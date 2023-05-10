Rajasthan: PM Modi rescues CM Gehlot when he's unable to speak amid "Modi, Modi" chants

Rajsamand (Rajasthan) [India], May 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the rescue of incumbent Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot when he was unable to speak due to continuous chants of "Modi Modi" on Wednesday.

During the inauguration of development projects in Nathdwara, Gehlot started speaking, but a spirited crowd of people started raising continuous Modi-Modi chants.

It was PM Modi's intervention that stopped people. Not only did PM Modi ask people to stop but he also asked CP Joshi to instruct people to let Gehlot speak.

PM Modi shared the dais with former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple development projects worth more than Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan on Wednesday. He also addressed a public rally orgsed by the party at Abu Road in the Sirohi district. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was also in attendance.

After landing in Rajasthan's Nathdwara, PM Modi stopped at the Shrinathji temple and offered prayers before launching the multi-crore projects.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the focus of the projects will be on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The PMO added that the road and railway works will facilitate the movement of goods and services, boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region.

