Rajasthan Police bust fake currency racket, arrest criminal carrying Rs 10,000 reward from Gujarat

Jaipur, Sep 24 In a major breakthrough against a counterfeit currency network, Jhalawar Police arrested a notorious criminal carrying a reward of Rs 10,000.

A resident of Richhwa village under Aklera police station, Amarchand, alias Radhe Meena, had been absconding for two years and was finally nabbed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where he had been hiding under a false identity.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said Amarchand was wanted in several counterfeit currency cases registered across multiple states.

He had been evading arrest since 2023, when a case was registered against him at Aklera Police Station.

Due to his involvement in major fake currency operations, he was listed among the top 10 wanted criminals at the police station, circle, and district levels.

Apart from Jhalawar, Amarchand was also wanted by Kotwali Ajmer Police, Beawar City Police in Ajmer district, and the New Delhi Crime Branch. His network was linked to large-scale manufacturing and circulation of counterfeit notes.

Despite using multiple tactics to dodge police action, he was eventually traced through technical surveillance and intelligence inputs.

A special team from Aklera Police Station conducted the operation after receiving a tip-off. The team tracked him to Ahmedabad, where he had been concealing his identity.

In a carefully planned raid, the police arrested him without incident. The arrest team included SHO Bhupesh Sharma, Head Constable Mahendra, and Constables Lakhanlal, Dayalchand, and Kesaram.

Police said his arrest is expected to provide crucial leads in ongoing investigations into counterfeit currency rackets operating across Rajasthan and other states.

In August, Jaisalmer Police busted a fake currency racket and arrested two accused with counterfeit notes valued at Rs 67,000. The case surfaced on August 18 when one Asrud Ali filed a complaint at the local police station.

He reported that a man visited his e-Mitra centre, requesting an online payment of Rs 10,000 in exchange for Rs 10,100 in cash.

Suspicious Asrud Ali got the currency checked the following day, during which it was found that nine of the notes were counterfeit.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Kumail alias Dhanu (23), resident of Purnia, Bihar and Usman Qureshi (27), resident of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

