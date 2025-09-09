Rajasthan Police busts inter state gang involved in ATM card fraud; recovers 216 ATM cards

Jaipur, Sep 9 Rajasthan Police in Jaisalmer have achieved a major breakthrough by busting a notorious interstate gang involved in ATM card fraud.

An official said that the Pokaran police arrested three members of the Saharanpur-based gang and recovered 216 ATM cards of various banks from their possession. The accused have confessed to committing thousands of frauds across multiple states.

SP Abhishek Shivhare informed that the case originated on August 17, 2024, when one Magsingh lodged a report at the Pokaran police station.

He stated that on August 10, while withdrawing cash from an SBI ATM near Pokaran railway station, some men observed his PIN.

Pretending to help him after a failed transaction, they swapped his ATM card with another. Later, Rs 1 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from his account.

Taking the matter seriously, police teams were formed under Additional SP Praveen Kumar and CO Bhawani Singh, while Thanadhikari Chhatar Singh and DCRB in-charge Bhimrao Singh led the investigation using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs.

After tracking the culprits across states, police arrested three accused from Uttar Pradesh; those arrested include Ajay Saini, Monty and Parvesh, all residents of Saharanpur.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they travelled in pairs on motorcycles across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

They deliberately tampered with the ATMs to create transaction failures. When unsuspecting customers struggled, they offered help and slyly exchanged the ATM card.

Using the original card and the observed PIN, they later withdrew money from the victims’ accounts. The accused have been remanded in police custody for further interrogation, and officials expect more cases of fraud to surface as the investigation deepens.

