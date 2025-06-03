Rajasthan Police busts Rs 150 crore online betting racket, three arrested

Jaipur, June 3 Rajasthan Police have arrested three persons, including a software engineer, exposing a big online cricket betting ring. The gang had made bets of more than Rs 150 crore across the country, with a network spread to Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and several other states.

Police have seized six Android mobile phones, two laptops, a hard drive and an SUV with 15 ATM cards from them. Alwar SP Sanjeev Nain said that the arrested accused used to cheat people by creating websites of online betting apps.

Police recovered six Android mobiles, two laptops, a hard drive, 15 ATM cards of various banks and an SUV.

According to police, the gang had set up about 30 websites on the lines of the Mahadev Satta app.

These websites used to offer bets on other sports, including the IPL. In addition, online casinos and matka (such as Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Jodhpur) and others were also available on these websites.

The accused were actively involved in the entire organisation, from the developer to the distributor and whitewashing black money. More than 60,000 agents and players were involved in this racket, worth Rs 150 crore. Money earned from betting was distributed online and through hawala, which was used to purchase properties in several cities.

A team from Udyog Nagar Police Station took action against Head Constable Sandeep working in the cyber cell on the basis of an intelligence tip.

While returning from Agra after the blockade, Nitin Paliwal was stopped and questioned. A case was registered on the basis of information obtained from his mobile and laptop. During the investigation, the team also arrested Mahesh Sharma and Piyush Sharma from Mathura.

He was arrested after inquiries and information obtained from his device revealed his involvement in an organised betting gang. The arrested accused include Nitin Paliwal of Scheme No. 10B in Alwar, Mahesh Sharma of Apnaghar Shalimar and Piyush Sharma of Shivaji Park.

Police have remanded the accused for four days, and further investigation is ongoing. If the investigation confirms the proceeds of organised crime, it will be seized under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Police are also gathering information about other members and associates of the gang.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor