Rajasthan Police freeze illegal assets of drug smuggler

Jaipur, Feb 10 As part of an ongoing campaign by Barmer District Police in Rajasthan to seize illegally acquired assets of long-time drug smugglers, authorities have taken action against a notorious smuggler Birdha Ram under Section 68F(2) of the NDPS Act.

The illegal assets, worth approximately Rs 2 crore, include a residential building, a Hyundai Creta car, and three sleeper buses.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena stated that Police Headquarters and IG Jodhpur Range had instructed authorities to crack down on smugglers’ illegally acquired wealth.

Acting on these directives, SHO Sadar obtained intelligence that Birdha Ram Jat, active in drug smuggling for 12 years, had amassed illegal assets worth crores.

Upon receiving this information, records were gathered from beat constables and relevant departments.

Investigations revealed that Birdha Ram had constructed a luxurious house in his village and established VR Seoul Construction Company in his wife's name as a means to launder illegal wealth.

He had also used illicit earnings to purchase high-end vehicles. Based on these findings, the police compiled detailed property documents and submitted an application to the competent authority under the NDPS Act in New Delhi.

After analysing the evidence, the competent authority confirmed that property worth approximately Rs 2 crore had been illegally acquired and issued orders to freeze the assets.

Following the order, on Monday, a police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Jasaram Bose, CO Ramesh Sharma, and SHO Satya Prakash carried out the action.

The team seized the smuggler’s luxurious residential property in Galaberi village, placed an official notice, and took the Hyundai Creta car and three sleeper buses belonging to the accused’s construction company.

Birdha Ram has been involved in criminal activities since 2012. He has a history of 10 criminal cases registered against him across multiple police stations, including Kotwali, Gida, Sadar, Sindhari, Mangalwad, and Nimbahera Sadar.

