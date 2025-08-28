Rajasthan: Police freeze property valued at Rs 2.5 crore of three drug smugglers in Barmer

Jaipur, Aug 28 Rajasthan Police launched a crackdown on drug trafficking by simultaneously freezing illegally earned property worth Rs 2.5 crore belonging to three notorious smugglers in Barmer on Thursday.

In this action taken under Section 68F(2) of the NDPS Act, three luxury houses, two residential plots and four high-end vehicles have been seized. This step, executed under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena and in compliance with the directions of Police Headquarters Rajasthan and IG Jodhpur Range, marks a new phase in the fight against narcotics.

Officials said that the campaign has been designed to break the financial backbone of hardcore criminals who have been operating drug smuggling networks in the region for years.

Among those targeted in this action is Gordhanram, son of Dugraram, a habitual offender from the Nagana police station area, against whom seven criminal cases are registered.

For years, he had been investing his illegal earnings into property and had built a lavish residence in his native village, Matasar Bhurtiya.

After gathering documentary evidence, the competent authority issued orders to freeze his assets worth Rs 60 lakh.

Another big catch in this operation is Shyam Sundar Sanwaria, son of Ladhuram from Sedwa police station area, who has 13 cases registered against him.

Police investigations revealed that he had purchased a luxury home and four vehicles, including a Scorpio, a Tavera, a tractor and a Bolero camper in Somardi village.

His property, worth Rs 90 lakh, has now been seized. The third major target is Jaswant alias Jasraj alias Jasu, son of Ratnaram, a hardened criminal from Baytu Panji, who had shifted his residence to Baldev Nagar in Barmer.

With 10 criminal cases registered against him, he had acquired a luxurious house and two residential plots in his wife’s name. After approval from the competent authority, the police froze his property worth Rs 1 crore.

Officials said this action has sent out a loud and clear message that no wealth earned from drug trafficking will remain safe.

Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena stated that Barmer Police will continue to take such strict and effective measures against all individuals associated with narcotics, and the administration is determined to destroy the financial network that sustains the drug mafia in western Rajasthan. This move is being seen as a landmark step in the state’s war against drugs.

