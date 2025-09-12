Rajasthan Police helpline comes as succor for tourists stranded in Nepal

Jaipur, Sep 12 Panic spread among Indian citizens stranded in Nepal after agitators pelted stones on company buses near the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu. Many passengers from Rajasthan were among those affected. In this tense situation, the helpline numbers issued by Rajasthan Police provided crucial support, guiding families and ensuring safe evacuation of stranded citizens.

The initiative, launched under the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Sharma, has been widely praised. Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Anil Kumar Tank informed that 43 people sought help on Wednesday alone, while 23 had reached out on Tuesday and 8 on Thursday. All callers were heard patiently and their queries were addressed promptly.

"The Indian Embassy has also advised citizens not to travel to Kathmandu until the situation normalizes,” he said. According to officials, agitators attacked buses carrying Indian tourists, causing widespread panic.

Families back home informed the police that their relatives were stranded near the Pashupatinath temple guest house. Many feared for their safety after buses were vandalized.

The Rajasthan Police helpline became the first point of contact, reassuring families and coordinating with authorities.

The Indian Embassy and the state government stepped in to ensure safe evacuation. Stranded citizens were shifted to hotels under security arrangements, while additional protection was deployed at Kathmandu airport.

Many passengers are returning to India by crossing the border with the help of local administration, while the return of most tourists is being ensured through flights and buses.

Citizens have expressed gratitude to the Rajasthan Police and the government for their timely intervention. Families said that the helpline not only connected them with their loved ones but also gave them confidence that efforts were underway to bring everyone back safely.

A special cell has been set up at Police Headquarters under SP Law and Order Govardhanlal Sokaria, with three experienced officers deployed round-the-clock.

Citizens can seek assistance by calling 0141-2740832, 0141-2741807, or by messaging on WhatsApp at 97849-42702. The DGP assured that the helpline will continue to function 24x7 until all stranded citizens return safely.

