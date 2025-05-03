Rajasthan Police issue alert against cyber crime on pretext of Char Dham Yatra

Jaipur, May 3 The Cyber Branch of the Rajasthan Police Headquarters have issued an advisory urging the public to make the Char Dham Yatra bookings only through authorised agents and official websites, officials said.

People are cautioned against falling for attractive offers and advertisements circulating on social media platforms.

Police officials said on Friday that increasing incidents of cybercrime have come to light in connection with the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

Unscrupulous individuals are exploiting the faith of devotees by creating fake websites, mobile apps, and impersonating travel agents to offer fraudulent bookings for hotels, taxis, tours, and helicopter services.

Director General of Police (Cyber Crime), Hemant Priyadarshi, said that persistent efforts are being made to combat cybercrime and raise public awareness.

He noted that cybercriminals are increasingly targeting pilgrims through misleading advertisements on social media platforms, fake websites, and fraudulent accounts on Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, and even Google search results.

Scammers are luring pilgrims headed to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri with false promises of helicopter bookings, hotel accommodations, online cab services, and religious tour packages.

The public is strongly advised to verify the authenticity of websites and agents before making any bookings.

Official bookings can be made online via the IRCTC website or offline through the District Magistrate Office or Sector Magistrate.

In case of suspicious activity or suspected fraud, report immediately via the Cyber Helpline number -- 1930, the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal https://cybercrime.gov.in, or your nearest police station or Cyber police station, Priyadarshi added.

Earlier on April 19, The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, had alerted the public about online booking frauds, especially those targeting Char Dham pilgrims and tourists, across the country.

These frauds are being perpetrated through fake websites, deceptive social media pages, Facebook posts, and paid advertisements on search engines such as Google, the Home Ministry said in a statement.

The scams involve the creation of professional-looking but fake websites and social media profiles and WhatsApp accounts offering various services.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor