Rajasthan Police seize 204 kg drugs in Jhunjhunu, driver arrested

Jaipur, Jan 20 Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Police Headquarters, along with Chirawa and Surajgarh Police, intercepted a truck container carrying 204 kilograms of ganja in the Surajgarh area of Jhunjhunu district and arrested the driver.

The driver has been identified as Subhash Chandra Jat (40), a resident of Norgah ka Bas Jatan in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district.

An official said that the seized ganja is valued at approximately ₹2.50 crore.

He said that received a tip about a truck transporting a large quantity of ganja from Odisha to Haryana. Teams led by Sub-Inspector Subhash Tanwar and assisted by other officers from AGTF and local police pursued the truck for hours. Despite multiple roadblocks and warnings, the driver recklessly evaded capture, endangering lives and damaging several vehicles in Surajgarh town.

Eventually, the truck veered off the road into a field near Jakhod bypass. The driver attempted to flee but was apprehended by the police.

The officials said that upon inspection, it was found that the truck contained a hidden compartment in the rear body, ingeniously designed to evade detection.

He added that inside, six plastic bags containing 40 packets of ganja weighing 204.85 kg were discovered. The truck and contraband were seized, and the driver was taken into custody.

He said that the accused, Subhash Chandra, has a history of criminal activity.

“He was previously convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Haryana and sentenced to 10 years in prison. After securing bail in 2017, he absconded and was declared a proclaimed offender with a reward on his head,” the official said.

He added that the operation was supervised by the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Police, Anti-Gangster Task Force, Dinesh MN, and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Yogesh Yadav.

He said that Constable Harish of AGTF Chirawa provided the critical intelligence that initiated the raid. The team included officers from AGTF headquarters and the Chirawa and Surajgarh police, who worked in tandem to execute the operation.

He added that the accused is currently being interrogated to uncover further details about his criminal network and the smuggling operation.

The official said that the authorities are investigating his links to other offenders and ongoing drug trafficking activities.

