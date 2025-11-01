Rajasthan: Police seize drugs valued at Rs 5 crore; smuggler arrested

Jaipur, Nov 1 In a major breakthrough under Operation Chakravyuh, the Pratapgarh Police in Rajasthan have seized a large consignment of the synthetic drug MD (Mephedrone) valued at around Rs 5 crore and arrested one smuggler, an official said.

The operation was carried out under the special directions of District Superintendent of Police B. Aditya.

According to officials, a joint team of the District Special Team (DST) and Hathunia Police Station intercepted a motorcycle rider during a blockade on the Bagaliya-Barotha road on Friday.

Upon search, police recovered 2 kilograms and 227 grams of MD from a bag on the motorcycle.

SP Aditya said the team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Circle Pratapgarh) Gajendra Singh Rao and Station House Officer Indrajeet Parmar, was conducting intensive checking as part of the operation.

During checking, a motorcycle approached from the Bagaliya side. When signalled to stop, the rider tried to flee but was swiftly surrounded and apprehended by the police team.

The accused was identified as Akbar Pathan (40), a resident of Kotdi. On questioning, he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for attempting to escape. A detailed search of the motorcycle led to the discovery of the contraband.

During questioning, Pathan reportedly confessed that he had obtained the MD drug from Badru alias Peer Mohammad, a resident of Bagaliya, and was transporting it to deliver to Nayum, son of Namroz Khan Pathan of Kotdi.

Police have arrested Akbar Pathan and registered a case under the NDPS Act at Hathunia Police Station.

The MD consignment and the unnumbered motorcycle have been seized. SP Aditya said the investigation has been expanded to expose the entire network involved in the illegal drug trade, which is suspected to have international links.

DST in-charge ASI Panna Lal, along with constables Vinod Kumar, Narendra Singh, Pankaj, Sandeep Kumar, Hemendra, and Ramesh Chandra of the Cyber Cell, Pratapgarh, played key roles in the successful operation.

