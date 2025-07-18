Rajasthan Police’s two-day conference in Jaipur against human trafficking starts today

Jaipur, July 18 In a decisive move to combat the serious crime of human trafficking, the Rajasthan Police is organising a two-day state-level conference at the Rajasthan Police Academy in Jaipur from Friday.

This significant initiative is being led by the Civil Rights and Anti-Human Trafficking (AHT) Branch of the Police Headquarters, under the guidance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The conference will continue till Saturday, July 19. Director General of Police (Civil Rights and AHT), Malini Agarwal, informed that the event is being conducted in compliance with directives issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 11, 2024, and June 16, 2025.

These communications, sent by the Deputy Secretary (PR&ATC), Women Safety Division, stress the need for comprehensive and coordinated efforts to tackle human trafficking across the country.

The conference is designed to serve as a forum for in-depth discussion on the many dimensions of human trafficking.

These include the changing patterns and methods of trafficking, improved strategies for the identification and rescue of victims, effective rehabilitation processes, and ensuring strict legal action against traffickers.

Senior police officers and key stakeholders from across the state will participate in the two-day event.

The platform will encourage the sharing of experiences, review of best practices, and collaborative thinking to find practical and sustainable solutions to prevent trafficking and secure justice for victims.

The conference is expected to yield important recommendations and action plans to strengthen the fight against trafficking in Rajasthan.

It reflects the growing urgency at the national level to address the issue more effectively through proactive policing, inter-agency coordination, and victim-centered approaches.

DGP Malini Agarwal is personally overseeing the preparations and execution of the conference, with her team working diligently to ensure its success.

The initiative marks a vital step forward in Rajasthan’s efforts to root out human trafficking and protect the rights and dignity of vulnerable individuals.

