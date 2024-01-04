Rajasthan: Polling in Karanpur Assembly constituency on Jan 5

Jaipur, Jan 5 The polling in Rajasthan's Karanpur Assembly constituency which was cancelled following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner will be held on Friday, an official said on Thursday.

Polling for 199 of 200 seats excluding Karanpur was held on November 25 last year.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta has said that polling on Friday would be held in 249 centres in Karanpur assembly constituency from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be arrangements for webcasting at 125 polling stations.

There are a total of 2,40,826 voters in Karanpur assembly constituency, which includes 1,25,850 men, 1,149,66 women and 10 transgender voters.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission, a notification was issued on December 12 for holding elections in Karanpur Assembly.

The election process was postponed by the Returning Officer of Karanpur on November 15, 2023 due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner.

The Congress has given the ticket to Rupinder Singh Kooner, son of the late MLA, from Karanpur.

BJP nominee from the constituency, Surendra Pal Singh T.T., was, however, named a Minister of State (independent charge).

According to experts, this is the first instance in the country of someone being made a minister before getting elected.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor