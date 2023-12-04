Rajasthan polls: 3 BJP MPs lose while 4 register win

Jaipur, Dec 4 In Rajasthan Assembly elections, major upsets were seen in more than 10 of 21 key constituencies.

The defeat of Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia and Assembly Speaker CP Joshi was quite shocking.

BJP had made the contest on the seats interesting by fielding its 7 MPs.

Out of them, 4 MPs showed great performance, but three MPs had to face defeat.

Among the losers, two MPs Devji Patel and Bhagirath Chaudhary stood third in the race.

MPs namely Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari, Kirodilal Meena and Baba Balaknath made stunning victories.

Diya Kumari's victory from Vidyadhar Nagar seat by 71,368 votes was the biggest margin.

BJP lost Kishangarh, Jhunjhunu and Sanchore Jalore.

It has fielded MPs on these three seats.

In Kishangarh (Ajmer), Congress' Vikas Choudhary won while BJP MP was at third position.

There was a triangular contest on this seat.

Congress had given ticket to Vikas Chaudhary, who lost the last election on BJP ticket.

BJP had given ticket to Ajmer MP Bhagirath Chaudhary here.

From here, sitting MLA Suresh Tank was once again contesting as an independent.

Vikas Chaudhary has won here by a margin of 3,620 votes.

Tank gave a good fight to Congress this time.

In the Congress vs Independent contest, BJP candidate Bhagirath Chaudhary slipped to third place here.

Vikas Chaudhary got 83,645 votes. Suresh Tank got 80,025 votes while Bhagirath Chaudhary got 37, 534 votes.

In Mandawa (Jhunjhunu), BJP MP Narendra Khichad lost from his old seat.

Jhunjhunu MP Narendra Khichad was fielded by BJP from his old assembly seat.

In front of him was Congress MLA Rita Chaudhary. The reputation of the MP was at stake on this seat.

Narendra Khichad has lost here by 18,717 votes.

Rita Chaudhary got 98,747 votes.

Narendra Khichad bagged 80,030 votes.

In Sanchore (Jalore), an Independent won, while BJP MP at third position.

BJP had fielded three-time MP Devji Patel from this constituency. He was pitted against Congress minister Sukhram Vishnoi.

However, here, Independent Jeevaram had a strong hold too.

Minister Sukhram Vishnoi, who had been winning for two consecutive terms, lost by 4,671 votes.

Independent candidate Jeevaram Chaudhary was a BJP rebel in the last elections.

He finally turned the tables and BJP MP Devji Patel stood third.

Jeevaram Chaudhary got 95,518 votes while Sukhram Vishnoi bagged 90,847 votes.

Devji Patel got 30,535 votes.

Meanwhile, MPs in Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur performed well.

In Sawai Madhopur, MP Kirodilal Meena won.

Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena, who was at the forefront of his movements and demonstrations on many issues including paper leak in the last three years, defeated sitting Congress MLA Danish Abrar.

Kirodilal Meena remained ahead in the competition throughout the day and won by 22,510 votes. Meena got 81,087 votes.

Congress' Danish Abrar got 58,577 votes.

Independent candidate Asha Meena got 36,251 votes.

In Vidyadhar Nagar (Jaipur), BJP's Diya Kumari won with record votes.

There was a lot of uproar here due to former Jaipur royal family member MP Diya Kumari getting the ticket and veteran leader Narpat Singh Rajvi's ticket being cut, but BJP succeeded in calming it down.

Congress had again given a chance to his former candidate Sitaram Aggarwal.

Diya Kumari, who contested this seat for the first time, won by a record 71,368 votes.

This victory is considered to be the biggest victory in entire Rajasthan.

Diya Kumar got 1 lakh 58 thousand 516 votes.

Sitaram Aggarwal got 87,148 votes.

In Jhotwara (Jaipur), BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won.

In this seat, BJP had fielded MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathod while Congress fielded young face Abhishek Chaudhary.

This was the first assembly election for both of them. Here Ashu Singh Surpura, as a BJP rebel, had created a triangular conflict.

Rajyavardhan lagged in the initial rounds but took a huge lead after 10 rounds.

Rathore defeated Abhishek Chaudhary by 50,167 votes. He got 1,47,913 votes.

Abhishek Chaudhary got 97,746 votes.

Ashu Singh Surpura got 55,159 votes.

In Tijara (Alwar), BJP MP Baba Balaknath won.

This seat had come into discussion because of BJP candidate MP Baba Balaknath.

From here, Congress had fielded Imran Khan, the BSP candidate in the last Lok Sabha elections.

This seat remained in discussion due to polarisation.

Balaknath won here by 6,173 votes. He got 1,10,209 votes.

