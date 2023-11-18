Rajasthan polls: 326 candidates face criminal cases; 61 from BJP

New Delhi, Nov 18 A report published on Saturday revealed that of 1,875 nominees for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, a total of 326 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, and of them, 61 are from the BJP.

A report has been prepared on this by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Rajasthan Election Watch. The report analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 1,875 candidates.

The report stated that out of 1,875 candidates analysed, 688 are from national parties, 105 are from state parties, 348 are from registered unrecognized parties and 734 candidates are contesting as Independents.

"Out of the 1,875 candidates analysed in Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023, 326 (17 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections, out of 2,188 candidates analysed, 320 (15 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves," the report said.

It said that 236 candidates (13 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases while in 2018 polls, 195 (9 per cent) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

The report said: "Among the major parties, 61 (31 per cent) out of 200 candidates analysed from BJP, 47 (24 per cent) out of 199 candidates analysed from Congress, 12 (6 per cent) out of 185 candidates analysed from BSP, 18 (21 per cent) out of 86 candidates analysed from AAP, 28 (36 per cent) out of 78 candidates analysed from Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, 13 (72 per cent) out of 18 candidates analysed from CPI-M and two (12 per cent) out of 17 candidates analysed from Bhartiya Tribal Party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits."

The report further said that 42 out of 200 candidates analysed from BJP, 34 out of 199 candidates analysed from Congress have serious cases against them.

It also said that eight out of 185 candidates analysed from BSP, 15 out of 86 candidates analysed from AAP, 24 out of 78 candidates analysed from RLP, 12 out of 18 candidates analysed from CPI-M and one out of 17 candidates analysed from BTP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The report further said that 36 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women.

"Out of 36 candidates one candidate has declared case related to rape. Four candidates have declared cases related to murder against themselves while 34 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder against themselves," the report stated.

The report further said that there are 45 out of 200 constituencies are red alert constituencies.

Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

It said that 48 constituencies in the Rajasthan assembly elections 2018 had three or more candidates with declared criminal cases.

The report further said that out of the 1,875 candidates analysed, 651 are 'crorepatis' while in 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections, out of 2,188 candidates, 597 were 'crorepatis'.

It said that there are 259 candidates who have assets more than Rs 5 crore, while 200 candidates have assets between Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore, 408 candidates with assets between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore.

It further said that there are 501 candidates with assets between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh and 507 candidates with assets less than Rs 10 lakh in the 2023 assembly elections. The report also said that among the major parties 176 out of 200 candidates analysed from BJP, 167 out of 199 candidates analysed from Congress have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

It said that 36 out of 185 candidates analysed from BSP, 29 out of 86 candidates analysed from AAP, 36 out of 78 candidates analysed from RLP, five out of 18 candidates analysed from CPI-M and one out of 17 candidates analysed from BTP have declared assets valued more than Rs one crore. Polling for 200 member Rajasthan assembly is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor