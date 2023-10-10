Rajasthan polls: BJP's first list exposes factionalism, disappointed contenders break into tears, vow protest

Jaipur, Oct 10 As the BJP released its first list for the November 23 Rajasthan Assembly elections, disappointed aspirants staged protests in various places, bringing factionalism in the state unit into the open.

In view of the increasing opposition, the party has formed a committee under the chairmanship of the Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary to look into the issue.

Dr. Vikas Chaudhary, a former MLA and 2018 candidate, started crying in presence of his supporters as he failed to get the nomination from Kishangarh.

"I have been politically murdered," he said.

The BJP has given ticket from the seat to Ajmer MP Bhagirath Chaudhary.

After the announcement, Chaudhary's supporters started gathering at his house from Tuesday morning.

The leader started crying while addressing the workers. Wiping his tears, Chaudhary said: "I was working hard in the field for the last 5 years, I have been politically murdered. He (Bhagirath Chaudhary) never supported me, despite me supporting him in every election."

Chaudhary alleged that this ticket was purchased on the basis of money power. At this time, he left the decision of contesting the elections to his supporters.

"Shraddh is going on now, hence no auspicious work should be done. As soon as Navratri starts, we will decide to contest the elections with the support of our supporters."

Earlier, Chaudhary had posted on social media that: "I had worked hard honestly".

In the Jat-dominated Kishangarh Assembly seat, the BJP has fielded Bhagirath Choudhary, who has won elections from here in 2003 and 2013.

Akin to Chaudhary, former MLA Anita Gurjar has alleged that she has not given ticket in Bharatpur as she is from former CM Vasundhara Raje's faction.

Angered by the denial of ticket from the city assembly, Gurjar expressed her displeasure on her Facebook page. BJP has declared Jawahar Singh Bedam as its candidate from the city.

Meanwhile, Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, who was a minister in the Vasundhara Raje government, has also been not fielded. Angered by this, his supporters had gathered at the bungalow of Vasundhara Raje on Monday night. It is said that Shekhawat also met Raje.

Many councillors are threatening to resign in his support.

Rohitashv Sharma, a staunch supporter of Vasundhara Raje and the Transport Minister in her government, is currently expelled from the BJP, but was seeking a ticket from Bansur. After not getting the ticket, he has announced to contest the elections as an independent candidate.

In a video released on social media, he asked the public that will they send to the Assembly those people who get tickets on the basis of money? He told the public that if the public blesses him, he will contest elections for the development of Bansur.

Mukesh Goyal, who was the BJP candidate in the last Assembly elections, openly protested against the denial of ticket from Kotputli.

"The person who burnt the party flags was given the ticket. We are hurt by this decision. I have always been against contesting elections as an independent. This decision will give strength to the Congress candidate. Together we will prepare further strategy," he said.

After the BJP has given ticket to MP Devji Patel from Sanchore, protests started there also. Supporters of Danaram Choudhary, who was the BJP candidate in 2018, held a protest, saying Patel's security money will also be forfeited and they will not even allow his meetings to take place in the villages.

Choudhury's supporters allege that the party's decision to give ticket to the MP is completely wrong.

From Deoli-Uniara in Tonk district, the BJP has given ticket to Vijay Bainsla, son of Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, Convenor of Gurjar Reservation Sangharsh Committee. This sparked protests in Uniara area, terming him an outsider candidate. Many BJP workers raised slogans and demanded to make a local worker the candidate.

Everyone reached BJP state office Jaipur in support of Rajendra Gurjar, who was the BJP candidate from this seat in the last elections. Here his supporters opposed giving ticket to Bainsla, calling him an outsider. Supporters also raised slogans of 'drive out outsiders, save Deoli-Uniara'.

Former MLA Master Maman Singh Yadav organised a mahapanchayat in Tijara on Tuesday, saying that his name was finalised on the basis of the survey and the Central Committee also assured him of getting the ticket. However, on Monday, the party announced Baba Balaknath as the candidate.

Yadav said that Baba Balaknath should get only one vote from each booth and that too for his status. He should not get any votes in the entire Tijara area, he added.

In view of all-round opposition, the BJP has formed a committee under Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary, comprising many senior leaders who will talk and try to pacify the angry leaders.

