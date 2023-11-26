Rajasthan polls: Newly-weds, Divyangs, tribals and youth among enthusiastic voters

Jaipur, Nov 26 Newly-wed couples, Divyangs, third genders, tribals and youth turned out in huge numbers in specifically set up ethnic booths during the polling across 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday.

Voters across the state were seen participating enthusiastically and excercising their franchise in the festival of democracy, said election commission officials.

Nearly 68.24% voting was reported in the state till 5 p.m.

Voters who reached polling stations till the end of poll hour are allowed to cast their votes.

Many voters were seen to be in queue at 6 p.m. also.

Polling could not be conducted for Srikaranpur Assembly Constituency on Saturday as the election process was withheld due to death of a candidate.

Chief Election Officer Praveen Gupta said that the final figures of the voter turnout would be known by Sunday after scrutiny of form 17A.

Webcasting facility was available in over 26,393 polling stations including 12,433 booths identified as vulnerable and critical.

Adequate CAPF and micro observers were deployed at all critical polling stations.

For the first time in the state, home voting facility was provided for octogenarian and Divyang voters having more than 40% disability.

Across the state, Form 12D was filled by 50,730 senior citizens (80+ years) and 11,798 Divyang voters. Of the 61,618 such voters alive, a total of 49,365 senior citizens and 11,656 Divyang voters cast their vote from Home, which was 99% of those who applied for the facility.

Form 12D was filled by 6,694 essential services personnel, of these, 4,427 essential services personnel cast their vote through postal ballot facility. Third gender voters also participated in the poll process and cast their votes enthusiastically.

As many as 3,71,442 polling staff cast their votes on facilitation centres.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor