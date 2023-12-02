Rajasthan polls: Raje's temple visit, Cong, BJP's meetings keep suspense factor on

Jaipur, Dec 2 A day before the results of Assembly elections, hectic activities were seen at Congress and BJP state headquarters in Rajasthan.

Senior leaders of both the parties said on the condition of anonymity that preparations are on for any "urgent and quick" decision, in case a hung assembly-like situation arises.

While the parties are deciding on Plan B, the quick alacrity and alertness of former CM Vasundhara Raje before the results have triggered a new political discussion. Vasundhara Raje has started 'dev darshan' before the announcement of results.

On Saturday (December 2) morning, she offered prayers at Moti Dungri temple in Jaipur, followed by darshan at Mehandipur Balaji.

Further senior leaders of the Congress and BJP are coming to Rajasthan on Saturday.

In Congress, former Haryana CM Bhupendra Hooda has been delegated responsibility to look into the political affairs during counting while Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa reached Jaipur on Saturday evening.

Hooda will keep an eye on the election results and report to the high command.

Back to back temple visits of Raje have sparked fresh speculation if she has received some signals from the high command.

Earlier on Friday, Vasundhara Raje met Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Also she had a long discussion with RSS officials.

This activism of Raje is being seen with raised eyebrows.

Both Congress and BJP have started preparations for working according to the 'Plan B' in case of a hung assembly.

Senior leaders of both the parties, on the condition of anonymity, said that both Congress and BJP "have booked helicopters and planes", with developments being monitored from Delhi itself.

Both have kept these preparations completely confidential.

Congress reportedly is planning to send rebels and Independents by helicopter and take them straight to Jaipur and then by plane to Bengaluru for political barricading. The BJP may take its MLAs to Ahmedabad or Mumbai if needed.

Meanwhile, Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said: "This time the customs will change in Rajasthan. We will win more seats than last time. I don't think we will need help from others."

Meanwhile, BJP State President CP Joshi, while claiming that the BJP would win the assembly elections with a huge majority, said that "the people of the state are going to get rid of the corrupt and looting government in next few hours".

CP Joshi said that Congress' "prominent leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi kept coming here during the election campaign, but when the people of the state were facing several problems, they did not lend ears to their scream".

"Now, the Congress is going to be swept clean in these election results," he said.

Meanwhile, a source said that a large number of BJP candidates met Vasundhara Raje.

She has been continuously meeting leaders and candidates for the last few days.

She has also contacted rebels and independents who have the potential to win.

Many Independents have been called to Jaipur immediately after the results.

If a hung assembly-like situation arises, Raje would stick to the strategy of keeping the Independents together.

Sources told IANS that if the BJP gets 100 seats, Raje would be named the chief minister. However, if the party gets over 120 seats, a fresh face may be made the chief minister, sources said.

