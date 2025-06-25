Rajasthan, Punjab CMs discuss Ferozepur Feeder Reconstruction project

Jaipur, June 25 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a telephonic conversation with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday to review the progress of the Ferozepur Feeder Reconstruction Project.

This long-awaited initiative is expected to begin soon and will significantly benefit farmers in the Ganga Canal region. Chief Minister Sharma described the project as a crucial step toward strengthening the Ganga Canal system, considered the lifeline for the northwestern districts of Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh.

The reconstruction project was approved in the 158th meeting of the Advisory Committee of the Central Water Commission, held in New Delhi on April 24, 2025.

The total project cost is Rs 647.62 crore, with Punjab contributing Rs 379.12 crore (58.54 per cent) and Rajasthan Rs 268.50 crore (41.46 per cent).

Sharma informed that the Punjab Water Resources Department has given in-principle consent for Rajasthan’s share of Rs 268.50 crore. This proposal is currently under review by Rajasthan’s Finance Department.

Once approved, Rajasthan will officially communicate this to Punjab, following which the Punjab Government will send a proposal to the Central government for funding.

The Chief Minister emphasised that after funding is sanctioned by the Centre, coordination with the Punjab Government will be established, and subsequent processes, including tendering, will be initiated.

The state government is committed to beginning the reconstruction this year and completing it within two years. The reconstruction will increase the Ferozepur Feeder’s capacity from 11,192 cusecs to 13,842 cusecs. This enhanced capacity will help conserve excess monsoon water that would otherwise flow towards Pakistan, allowing it to be utilised within the Ganga Canal area.

The project will ensure adequate irrigation for 3.14 lakh hectares of agricultural land, boosting crop productivity and reinforcing the region’s agriculture-based economy.

During his visit to Sri Ganganagar in April 2025, Sharma was urged by public representatives and farmers to expedite the reconstruction work.

Acting swiftly, he raised the matter with the Union Jal Shakti Minister. The Central Water Commission responded promptly, resulting in the project’s approval.

Notably, the Rajasthan government has already allocated Rs 200 crore for the Ferozepur Feeder reconstruction in the 2024–25 state budget, demonstrating its commitment to farmers’ welfare.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor