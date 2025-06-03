Rajasthan Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Thunderstorms, Rain Alert for Bikaner, Jaipur and Other Districts for Next 3 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for several districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, June 3. Over the next three hours, an orange alert has been issued for light to moderate rain in Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Nagaur, Jaipur, Churu, and Sikar districts, along with the possibility of lightning and dust storms.

At the same time, a yellow alert has been issued for several other districts, including Hanumangarh, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, and Bharatpur. The IMD has advised the general public to stay away from power lines and trees, and has also warned people to avoid staying near kutcha houses and weak walls.

The department has issued alerts for thunderstorms and rain in 31 districts, 21 under an orange alert and 10 under a yellow alert. Districts on orange alert include Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, and Alwar. Yellow alerts have been issued for Dausa, Bharatpur, Karauli, Sirohi, and others.

Sikar, Rajasthan: Heavy rain and strong winds hit Sikar district due to a western disturbance, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas. Residents, commuters, and pedestrians faced difficulties. The downpour exposed local administration lapses, despite prior weather alerts issued… pic.twitter.com/GUSokb9FzY — IANS (@ians_india) June 3, 2025

On Tuesday morning, rainfall was reported in several districts of the state, leading to waterlogging in many areas. Visuals shared by the news agency IANS shows, waterlogging in low-lying areas of Sikar district. Residents, commuters, and pedestrians faced difficulties.

A local said, "Dark clouds covered the sky and it rained for about 45 minutes, leading to water accumulation under the culvert and across Nawalgarh Road..."

"This problem has been occurring continuously for the past four to five days. Especially on Nawalgarh Road, whenever there's even a little rain, it gets completely waterlogged as there's no proper drainage system," another local stated.