Rajasthan Rains: Devotee Rescued From Floodwaters Near Khwaja Dargah in Ajmer After Heavy Rain in Ajmer (Watch Video)

Rajasthan on Friday saw heavy rainfall in many parts of areas creating a situation flood like situation in low-lying areas. Ajmer also experienced heavy rain and because of which streets near Khwaja Garib Nawaz Dargah has turned into river. A video of water gushing through the passage has gone viral on social media. The flow of water was so intense that it cause panic among the citizens.

Due to heavy flow of water one of the devotee got slipped near nizam gate and was seen flowing away by water. Fortunately promptness of hotel staffer prevented him from potential tragedy.

Ajmer was among the worst-hit cities, with rainwater flooding the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital and disrupting normal functioning.