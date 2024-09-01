Rajasthan Rape Case: Kota POCSO Court Sentences 71-Year-Old Man to Life Imprisonment for Raping Five-Year-Old Granddaughter

A POCSO court in Kota, Rajasthan has sentenced a 71-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his five-year-old granddaughter in Baran city. A lawyer gave this information on Saturday. The advocate said that Judge Sonia Beniwal convicted Hiralal for the crime committed at his house in October 2022 and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him on Friday. Government lawyer Harinarayan Singh said that the girl's mother and aunt caught Hiralal raping the girl in his room.

He said that on the complaint of the victim's mother, the police at Harnavada Shahji police station registered a case against Hiralal under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and arrested him after preliminary investigation, since then he is in jail in judicial custody.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: NIA Nabs Key Terror Suspect in Hizb-Ut-Tahrir Case

He said that the judge found Hiralal guilty of raping the girl and sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. The lawyer said that during the trial, statements of 18 witnesses were recorded and 24 evidence were presented before the court.