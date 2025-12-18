Rajasthan: Rave party busted in Udaipur, 39 arrested

Jaipur, Dec 18 In a major crackdown against activities tarnishing Udaipur’s image as a leading tourist destination in Rajasthan, the district police on Thursday busted a high-profile rave party operating as a prostitution ring at Indraprastha Heritage Resort in Visma village under the Gogunda police station area, an official said.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said that a total of 39 people were arrested, including 31 men and 8 women, during the raid.

He said that the rave party was organised by Rajesh Sharma of Indore and Rishabh Rajput of Delhi, with young women specially brought in from Delhi for the event.

“The gathering reportedly involved alcohol consumption, loud music, mujra performances, obscene dancing, and immoral trafficking. The police received confidential information about illegal activities at the resort,” SP Goyal said.

He said that, considering the gravity of the inputs, a special team was constituted under the supervision of the SP and led by Girwa Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopal Chandel.

“When the police team conducted a surprise raid, loud music was playing, and illegal activities were underway. Police arrested the resort owner, Moola Ram Chand, along with the organisers and customers present at the venue,” he said.

SP Goyal said that during the search, police seized foreign liquor bottles, sound systems, power plus tablets, and other incriminating materials from the resort.

“Initial investigations suggest that the resort was being used repeatedly for such activities in exchange for money,” he said.

He said that most of the arrested men are residents of Indore, Guna, Khandwa, and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, while the women detained are primarily from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha.

“The case is being investigated, and all the accused were produced before the court in Gogunda,” he said.

SP Goyal said that the police have stated that strict legal action will be taken against all those involved.

