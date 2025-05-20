Rajasthan reels under severe heatwave; Pilani records 46.7 degrees

Jaipur, May 20 As temperatures continue to soar in Rajasthan, Pilani in Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday recorded 46.7 degrees, a new high for the city this season so far.

Many districts were reeling under a severe heatwave, with temperatures above 40 degrees being recorded for days together.

Churu recorded the second-highest temperature in the state, which was 46 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 44.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Vanasthali at 45.1 degrees, Sikar at 42.5 degrees, and Kota at 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Nine cities across Rajasthan, including the capital Jaipur, are in the grip of a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 44 degrees. Cities worst affected include Pilani (Jhunjhunu), Churu, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Tonk, Barmer, Dausa, Jaisalmer, and Jaipur. Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner recorded 45 degrees and 45.1 degrees, respectively.

Other cities experiencing intense heat included Tonk (45.1 degrees), Barmer and Dausa (44.7 degrees), Jaipur (44.6 degrees), Jaisalmer (44.2 degrees), and Alwar (44 degrees).

According to the Meteorological Department, no significant relief is expected until May 22.

An orange alert has been issued for Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sri Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh in anticipation of extreme heat in the Bikaner division.

Officials have warned of a further 1-2 degrees rise in temperatures over the next 48 hours. Between May 21 and 23, maximum temperatures in parts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions are likely to reach 45-47 degrees, accompanied by hot winds and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h in border areas.

To combat the heat, water is being sprayed on roads in several cities, including Jaipur and Alwar.

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident, a 47-year-old man identified as Nemaram, a resident of Purnapura, was found dead on the roadside near Sikar. His family claims he died due to extreme heat and thirst.

According to Dhod Police Station in-charge Rakesh Kumar Meena, the body was discovered early Tuesday on the Singrawat-Didwana road.

While the northern and western parts of the state endure scorching heat, southern Rajasthan has seen sporadic rainfall and thunderstorms.

On Monday, several areas, including Banswara, Dungarpur, Udaipur, Bhilwara, and Chittorgarh, received rain.

Parts of the Udaipur and Kota divisions may continue to experience light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms (40-50 km/h winds) for the next 4-5 days, especially in the afternoons.

On May 22-23, dust storms and thunderstorms are likely in Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions.

