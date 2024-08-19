Rajasthan: REET mastermind Bhupendra’s girlfriend now booked in fake degree case

Jaipur, Aug 19 Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police has registered another case against Priyanka Vishnoi, girlfriend of Bhupendra Saran, the mastermind of the senior teacher recruitment paper leak case, commonly known as the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET).

"Priyanka is accused of using fake certificates and passing four exams. On the information, provided by the Staff Selection Board, a case has been registered against her and an investigation is underway," an official on Monday.

SOG ADG V.K. Singh said that an investigation proved that Priyanka befriended Bhupendra Saran and collected four fake degrees in the last five years. She started using these degrees to appear in competitive exams.

He said that the fake degrees were made for four recruitments which included Gram Vikas Adhikari (VDO) Recruitment 2021 for which Priyanka took a BA degree from Gujarat, for the recruitment of Basic Computer Instructor. She got a backdated degree in Commerce Graduation and the Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application (PGDCA) from OPJS University, Churu.

“It is not possible to get two graduation degrees simultaneously. For the recruitment of Librarian Grade III, she got a Diploma in Library from Shikohabad University of UP while for the PTI recruitment exam, she got a Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd) Degree from OPJS University, Churu,” he said.

He said that the Staff Selection Board caught the discrepancy while preparing the final result

In the investigation of SOG, it has come to light that Priyanka Vishnoi for the PTI recruitment. The Education Department called for all her documents and investigated. Priyanka had got a fake BPEd degree from OPJS University. She gave it to the Education Department for investigation. After the investigation, the Education Department put Priyanka's name on the list of selected candidates. But the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board caught Priyanka's fake degree while preparing the final result. The board then put a stay on its result.

The board told the SOG that there are 12 universities in the investigation of their team, which are playing with the future of the students by giving fake degrees. After getting the information from the board, the SOG investigated the degrees given by Priyanka in other examinations. They also turned out to be fake, leading SOG to file an FIR against her.

Rajasthan Police arrested Priyanka Vishnoi from Mansarovar in Jaipur in December 2022 last year.

