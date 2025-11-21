Rajasthan registers first case of ‘forced’ religious conversion under new law

Jaipur, Nov 21 Rajasthan has registered the first FIR under the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025, with two Christian missionaries in Kota accused of “inciting” and “carrying out” religious conversions under the guise of a religious gathering.

According to police, a three-day programme was held at Beersheba Church on Canal Road from November 4 to 6. It is alleged that the missionaries encouraged attendees to convert, made “objectionable” remarks about the Hindu community, and described the Rajasthan government as “the devil's kingdom.”

The FIR was lodged late Thursday night at Borkheda Police Station, following complaints by officials of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.

Station House Officer Devesh Bhardwaj said that Chandi Varghese, a resident of Delhi, and Arun John, of Kota, have been detained. Police claim the two pastors conducted the event as a “spiritual satsang” while allegedly promoting conversion and baptising several people.

Authorities have obtained videos and social media livestream clips purportedly showing the speeches and activities during the event.

Bajrang Dal State Convenor Yogesh Renwal alleges that in one video, Father Chandi Varghese states, “Christianity will rise in Rajasthan tomorrow. People will be freed from the shackles of sin. Rajasthan is ruled by the devil, and Jesus will rule once Christianity spreads.”

At the same programme, some youths claimed from the stage that they had been baptised and urged others to adopt Christianity.

Police have invoked IPC Section 299 for hurting religious sentiments and Sections 3 & 5 of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025.

Given the sensitivity of the matter, police will examine social media footage, question attendees, and record statements from members of the Hindu community who were present, said officials.

The Home Department notified the new anti-conversion law on October 29, 2025. The legislation allows bail in all conversion-related cases, removes separate punishment categories, and prescribes up to 20 years’ imprisonment in cases involving love jihad.

