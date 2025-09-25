Rajasthan resident Hanif Khan held for spying on Indian Army for Pak's ISI

Jaipur, Sep 25 In a major breakthrough, Rajasthan CID Intelligence has arrested an Hanif Khan, said to be spying for ISI, from Jaisalmer. Khan was allegedly sending confidential information related to the Indian Army to Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI in exchange for money.

This marks the fourth espionage arrest from Jaisalmer in 2025.

According to Inspector General of Police, CID (Security), Dr. Vishnukant, the state's intelligence wing had been closely monitoring suspicious activities in border districts.

Hanif Khan, son of Mir Khan (47) and a resident of Basanpir Juni, Sadar police station, was living in Bahal, PTM, Mohangarh, Jaisalmer.

Investigations revealed that he was in regular contact with Pakistani handlers through social media platforms.

Being a local resident of Bahla village, close to the India-Pakistan international border, Khan had easy access to sensitive military areas such as Mohangarh and Ghadsana.

During questioning, it was discovered that he had information about important military installations and troop movements.

Officials confirmed that even during Operation Sindoor, Khan was passing on details of troop deployments to the ISI.

His mobile phone analysis and questioning at the Central Interrogation Center in Jaipur revealed that he was receiving money for providing strategic military information to Pakistan.

After gathering concrete evidence, CID Intelligence booked Hanif Khan under the State Secrets Act, 1923 and formally arrested him on Thursday, September 25.

The case underscores growing concerns about Pakistan’s espionage network near India’s western borders.

With this arrest, the total number of spies caught in Jaisalmer alone has risen to four in 2025, signaling intensified ISI attempts to gather sensitive information from border regions.

Recently, in a video which went viral, JeM commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, flanked by armed personnel, conceded the substantial losses suffered by the terror group during India's Operation Sindoor.

The acknowledgement came in the aftermath of the heinous Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, which prompted India to retaliate by destroying terror targets of JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK)

Pakistan itself later confirmed that nine sites had been struck, including Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muridke -- areas long known as terror strongholds.

Bahawalpur is Pakistan's 12th largest city and a major hub of JeM operations. It is home to the terror group's headquarters at Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, also referred to as the Usman-o-Ali campus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor