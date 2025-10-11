Rajasthan resident held for spying for Pak sent to 3-day police remand

Jaipur, Oct 11 Rajasthan resident Mangat Singh who was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI has been remanded to three days of police custody by a special court here on Saturday, an official said.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Sudesh Kumar, the accused was booked under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly sharing sensitive strategic information with Pakistani handlers.

Officials revealed that Mangat Singh -- a resident of Govindgarh in Alwar district -- presented himself as a 'Siddha Purusha (enlightened man) to exploit people’s religious faith.

Said to be 'well-known' in the Alwar region, he allegedly extorted money under the pretext of performing rituals.

Authorities had been monitoring his movements for several months.

Surveillance revealed that he had been in contact with Pakistani ISI agents through social media for nearly two years.

Sources said that during the investigation, two suspicious numbers saved in his mobile phone under the names “Isha Sharma” and “Isha Boss” were identified as belonging to Pakistani handlers.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused shared sensitive and strategic information with Pakistan,” an official said.

“We have also found records of two financial transactions — Rs 8,000 and Rs 1,500 — and are investigating other possible money transfers.”

Intelligence sources confirmed that Jaipur-based intelligence units and central agencies conducted a technical analysis of Mangat Singh’s mobile phone, which corroborated his links with Pakistan-based operatives.

Following confirmation of espionage activity, CID (Intelligence), Rajasthan, registered a case and arrested him on Friday.

Officials said that Rajasthan’s Intelligence and Central agencies are now scrutinising his financial trails, contacts, and possible local networks.

Since Operation Sindoor, Rajasthan’s intelligence agencies have intensified their crackdown on espionage networks suspected of transmitting information to Pakistan. Several operatives have been placed under surveillance as part of ongoing counterintelligence efforts.

