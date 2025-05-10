Rajasthan resident who worked as medical assistant with IAF killed in Pak air strike in Udhampur

Jaipur, May 10 Surendra Kumar, a resident of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, who had been working as a medical assistant for the Indian Air Force, was killed in a Pakistani air strike early on Saturday in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

Surendra Kumar had been serving in the medical wing of the Indian Air Force for the past 14 years. He was posted in 39 Wing, Udhampur. His martyrdom was confirmed by the Army Headquarters, which informed his brother-in-law Jai Prakash via phone. The martyr’s uncle, Subhash Moga, recalled Surendra as a patriotic and helpful person who regularly motivated local youth to join the armed forces.

Surendra Kumar had returned to duty on April 15 after spending time with his family.

He had recently constructed a new house in his village, and the ‘Griha Pravesh’ (housewarming) ceremony was held just days before his return to base. He is survived by his wife Seema, an 8-year-old daughter, and a 5-year-old son. His father, Shishupal Singh, a retired CRPF personnel, had passed away earlier. As of now, no official confirmation has been given on when the mortal remains will be brought to his native village for final rites.

The martyr’s wife, Seema, who had been visiting her maternal home in Nawalgarh following the recent death of her grandfather, was admitted to the Government District Hospital after her health deteriorated upon hearing the news of her husband’s martyrdom.

District Collector Ram Avtar Meena and Superintendent of Police Sharad Chaudhary visited Seema at the hospital to enquire about her condition and instructed the medical staff to provide special care.

Later, the officials also visited the martyr’s village and met his mother, offering their condolences and support. Surendra Kumar’s sacrifice adds to Jhunjhunu’s long legacy of brave sons who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. His martyrdom will forever be remembered with pride and gratitude, said locals.

