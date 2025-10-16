Rajasthan Road Accident: 4 Friends Burned To Death In Horrific Car-Truck Collision In Barmar

A deadly accident occurred early this morning in Balotara. Four people died in a severe collision between a trailer and a Scorpio in Balotara, with all four burning to death. One person, who was critically injured, has been referred to Jodhpur. All of them were travelling from Sindhari (Balotara) to Gudamalani (Barmer). They are all residents of Dabhad in Gudamalani. The accident occurred around 1.30 am on the free highway near Sada village, under the Sindhari police station area.

According to police reports, five young men from Dabar village in Gudamalani tehsil had gone to Sindhari for work.While returning home late at night, their Scorpio car collided head-on with an oncoming trailer about 30 km from their destination.The collision was so intense that the vehicle caught fire almost immediately, trapping the occupants inside.The deceased have been identified as Mohan Singh (35), son of Dhud Singh; Shambhu Singh (20), son of Deep Singh; Pancharam (22), son of Lumbaram; and Prakash (28), son of Samparam. All four died on the spot due to severe burn injuries.

The driver, Dilip Singh, miraculously survived but is in critical condition and receiving treatment at a local hospital.The accident led to a massive traffic jam on the busy highway.Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and managed to clear the wreckage and restore traffic flow after nearly an hour.This incident comes close on the heels of the Jaisalmer bus fire tragedy, where 21 passengers lost their lives after a bus caught fire due to an electrical fault.