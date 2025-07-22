Rajasthan Road Accident: Five Dead, Four Injured in Horrific Car Collision Near Sikhwal Upvan; Vehicles Cut Open for Rescue

A collision between two cars near Sikhwal Upvan in Dungargarh late night claimed five lives and left four critically injured. The accident which happened on NH-11 near Sikhawal Upvan in Sri Dungargarh late Monday night (around 11 PM). The crash was so severe that vehicles had to be cut open to rescue those trapped. Police found bodies scattered across the road. . One body was so badly stuck that it took about an hour to remove it.After the accident, police and local people who reached the spot found one or two bodies on the road.

The accident occurred when both cars were returning from a visit to the Khatushyam Temple, a popular pilgrimage site. Four victims died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries while being rushed to Bikaner. The deceased were identified as Manoj Jakhar, Karan, Surendra Kumar, Dinesh, and Madan Saran. They were from various parts of Rajasthan, including Abhaysinghpura, Bigga, and Shri Dungargarh.

The injured, including Santosh Kumar, Malluram, Jitendra, and Lalchand from Napasar, were seriously wounded and were referred to PBM Hospital for treatment. The collision caused significant disruption, with traffic on the highway being blocked for a period while the bodies were retrieved, and the wreckage was cleared. Local people helped in the rescue operation, using mobile phone torches to navigate through the darkness of the night.