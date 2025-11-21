Rajasthan rolls out Rs 30,000 support for bullock farming; over 42,000 applications received

Jaipur, Nov 21 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has launched a unique initiative aimed at promoting traditional farming practices and cattle conservation in the state.

Under the scheme, the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 30,000 per year to selected small and marginal farmers who continue to cultivate their fields using bullocks. The move is intended to encourage traditional and organic farming methods, support cattle preservation, and offer economic relief to vulnerable farmer groups.

Officials pointed out that with the rapid expansion of modern agricultural machinery, the use of bullocks in farming has sharply declined over the years. This shift has not only reduced the demand for indigenous cattle breeds but has also adversely affected their long-term conservation. The government believes that the incentive will revive the role of bullocks in agriculture, improve soil fertility, reduce chemical dependence and contribute to environmental protection.

In addition to the financial support, the state government will also provide subsidies for installing biogas plants on farms.

The Agriculture Department is currently preparing a database of farmers who use bullocks for cultivation, based on which eligible beneficiaries will be shortlisted. The department is also undertaking field verification to ensure that only genuine practitioners of bullock-based farming receive the assistance.

A key component of the initiative is the Raj Kisan Saathi portal, the state government’s dedicated digital platform for agricultural schemes and farmer services. The portal enables farmers to register for various schemes, track application status, access advisories, and receive timely updates from the Agriculture Department. Farmers applying for the bullock-use incentive are required to submit their details through the portal, ensuring transparency and reducing paperwork.

According to officials, more than 42,000 applications have already been received through the Raj Kisan Saathi portal, with the highest number coming from Dungarpur, Banswara and Udaipur districts. The online application process is ongoing, and the government expects more farmers to enrol in the coming weeks.

