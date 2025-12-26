Rajasthan: RPSC releases proposed examination calendar for 2026

Jaipur, Dec 26 The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has offered major relief to lakhs of unemployed youth in Rajasthan by issuing the proposed examination calendar for 2026, even before the beginning of the New Year.

According to the schedule, the examination cycle will commence on January 11 with the Deputy Commandant Exam-2025, marking the start of a year-long series of recruitment tests.

The Commission has announced proposed dates for 16 examinations to be held between January and November 2026, while also reserving five additional dates between April and December for future recruitment exams.

Emphasising transparency and modernisation, the Commission has decided to conduct several examinations through computer-based tests. These include the Lecturer (Ayurveda Department) Exam scheduled for January 12, 2026, and the Assistant Electrical Inspector (Energy Department) Exam to be held on February 1, 2026.

RPSC highlighted that it has previously conducted 160 recruitment examinations in online mode between 2012 and 2018, reinforcing its commitment to adopting advanced and reliable examination systems.

RPSC Chairman Utkal Ranjan Sahu said that releasing the exam calendar in advance aims to provide candidates with adequate time for planned preparation.

He said that announcing exam dates along with or shortly after advertisements helps aspirants remain mentally prepared and complete their studies within a fixed timeframe.

He added that the 2025 exam calendar was followed with 100 per cent compliance, and the Commission is similarly committed to conducting the 2026 examinations in a time-bound manner.

The proposed calendar for 2026 covers a wide range of examinations, including the Assistant Engineer Combined Recruitment Main Exam from March 15 to 18, the Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander Exam on April 5, the Veterinary Officer and Assistant Agriculture Engineer Exams on April 19, followed by the Professor and Senior Teacher examinations in May, June and July.

Exams for Junior Legal Officer, Statistics Officer, Factory and Boilers Inspectors, Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer, and Conservation Officer will also be conducted between July and November. Several dates in April, May, November and December have been reserved for other RPSC recruitment processes.

The Commission stated that the proposed dates will be updated based on recruitment advertisements issued from time to time, and detailed examination schedules will be released as required.

