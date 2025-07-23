Rajasthan: Rs 100 crore MDMA drug factory busted in Barmer

Jaipur, July 23 In a major crackdown on narcotics, Barmer Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Jodhpur jointly busted an illegal MD drug manufacturing factory in Dholakia village under Sedwa police station limits.

The action was part of the special drive Operation Bhaukaal and has led to the seizure of narcotics and raw materials estimated to be capable of producing drugs worth Rs 100 crore.

Barmer SP Narendra Singh Meena informed that the joint operation led to the seizure of 39.25 kg of MD/NDPS mixed liquid, 290.84 kg of various chemical liquids (including chloroform, ammonia chloride, acid, toluene, bromine, HCL, and carbon), 5.33 kg of white powder, an electric fork, a generator, and two recipe sheets for manufacturing drugs.

The estimated value of seized material stands at Rs 40 lakh, from which MD drugs worth Rs 100 crore could have been manufactured.

SP Meena said that acting on a tip-off about an illegal drug manufacturing unit in Dholakia (Kartiya), teams led by Circle Officer Chohtan Jeevanlal and SHO Sedwa Deep Singh raided the premises. The illegal lab was found inside a shed on the farm of Mangilal Bishnoi.

As the police arrived, three suspects tried to flee. Two were apprehended on the spot, including Mangilal Bishnoi (21), resident of Dholakia Kartiya and Birju Jayendra Shukla (45), resident of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The third accused, Ganpat Singh Rawana Rajput, managed to escape.

Interrogation revealed that the factory was set up by Ramesh alias Anil Bishnoi, Kamlesh alias Kartik Bishnoi, Kamlesh Godara and Ganpat Singh Rawana Rajput.

Mangilal was promised Rs 10 lakh for providing the premises - Rs 5 lakh had already been paid in cash. Equipment was procured from Narmada Glass Company, while chemicals and acids were sourced from Rohan Company, Mumbai. A total of 10 accused have been named, many with prior records.

Police officials said that the main accused has 17 criminal cases against them, which include theft, robbery, assault, attempted murder, kidnapping, and drug smuggling.

The official said that the accused carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh and is listed in the top-10 criminals at the range and district level.

Other Individuals linked to the operation include Shiva Bhai (Odisha), a specialist in MD drug formulation, Narmata Madam (Thane, Maharashtra), who supplied lab equipment and Machhindra Bhosale (Mahad Akola, Maharashtra), who ordered chemicals for drug production.

This operation has exposed a highly organised drug manufacturing and distribution network with interstate connections. The seized materials, equipment, and accused point to a well-planned criminal nexus engaged in large-scale narcotics production and distribution.

Further investigations are underway to apprehend the absconding accused and uncover the full extent of the network, said officials.

