Rajasthan: Schools to remain closed in 20 districts due to dense fog

Jaipur, Jan 5 Severe cold wave and dense fog conditions have forced district administrations across Rajasthan to suspend school classes in 20 districts to ensure the safety of children.

Orders have been issued to keep schools closed for students of lower classes for varying durations between January 6 and January 12, depending on local weather conditions.

According to district-wise orders, schools in Jaipur, Hanumangarh, Sikar, Jhalawar, Sri Ganganagar, Ajmer, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Bhilwara, Tonk, Bharatpur, Nagaur, Deeg-Kumher and Rajsamand will remain closed for students from Class 1 to Class 8 for different periods.

In Sri Ganganagar, schools from nursery to Class 5 will stay closed till January 12, while Kota has announced a one-day closure on January 6 for Classes 1 to 8.

In Jaipur, students from Classes 1 to 5 will get holidays from January 6 to 10, while Classes 6 to 8 will remain closed till January 8. Similar orders have been implemented in Bundi, Baran, Dausa, Chittorgarh and Ajmer, where schools will reopen between January 7 and January 8 based on local conditions.

The decision comes amid plummeting temperatures, poor visibility due to fog, and cold wave conditions affecting daily life across the state.

The Meteorological Department has warned that cold conditions may persist for the next few days. District administrations have clarified that teachers and staff may still be required to attend schools unless specified otherwise.

Parents have been advised to stay updated with local administration orders, as further extensions may be announced if the cold intensifies.

On Sunday, cold-day conditions prevailed in Kota, Sikar, Jaipur, Tonk, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Baran, and Pali. Almost all districts in the state, except Barmer and Jaisalmer, recorded temperatures below 10 degrees temperature leaving the desert state chilled.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor