Rajasthan: Seven more test positive for Covid-19, case tally rises to 39

Jaipur, May 28 The number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan is gradually increasing, with seven new cases reported in the last 24 hours from two cities. Two cases have been confirmed at AIIMS Jodhpur, while five cases have been detected in Jaipur.

In AIIMS Jodhpur, two patients tested positive — a 16-year-old girl from Balotra and a 31-year-old woman from Bikaner. In Jaipur, two cases were detected at Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS), one at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), one at Jaipuria Hospital, and another at a private hospital. With these additions, the number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan this year has reached 39, with one reported death due to the virus.

In response to the rising cases, the Health Department has begun taking preventive measures. Health Department Director Ravi Prakash Sharma has issued directives to all divisional-level joint directors to conduct mock drills to assess oxygen availability in district hospitals. Sharma has instructed joint directors to ensure that all district hospitals are adequately prepared. The instructions include checking the stock and condition of oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators, verifying the availability and functionality of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) tanks and submitting a detailed report on the oxygen infrastructure status by June 2.

"The stock of oxygen available in the hospital, the number of oxygen concentrators and their condition, the availability of liquid medical oxygen tanks and their condition should be reported by June 2 by all district hospitals," he added. These measures are aimed at strengthening the state's readiness in the event of a further spike in Covid-19 cases, he added.

As of now, the state has reported 39 Covid-19 cases this year, with one death. According to the latest data, a total of 39 Covid-19 cases have been reported across various districts in Rajasthan. Jaipur recorded the highest number with 17 cases, followed by Jodhpur with six cases and Udaipur with four cases. Didwana reported three cases, while Ajmer and Bikaner recorded two cases each. Balotra, Dausa, Phalodi, and Sawai Madhopur reported one case each. Additionally, one case was reported from another unspecified location in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor