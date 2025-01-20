Rajasthan Shocker: 1st-Year Student Dies After Jumping From Sixth Floor Of College Hostel In Jaipur

A first-year student of Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) here allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of the college hostel, police said on Monday.A suicide note was found at the spot but police did not divulge the details.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malviya Nagar, Aditya Poonia said Divya Raj (21), a first-year student of B.Arch at MNIT and a resident of Pali district, jumped from the sixth floor of the college hostel on Sunday night."The body has been shifted to the mortuary of Jaipuria hospital for post-mortem examination, " he said.