Rajasthan Shocker: Friend Runs Over Man With Tractor Over Extramarital Affair in Bhilwara

A 45-year-old man, identified as Mahendra from Tilak Nagar, was found dead in a bush beside the road in Indira Vihar Colony, Bhilwara, on Saturday. According to local police station in-charge Kailash Kumar Bishnoi, Mahendra's blood-stained body was discovered after police received information about the incident and immediately responded to the scene. A scooter was parked nearby. Police and the FSL team collected evidence, and the body was hand overed to the family after an autopsy. Initial investigations suggest the accused may have been motivated by an alleged affair between the deceased and his wife.

Following a complaint from the deceased's family, police registered a case and, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh, launched an investigation. After questioning over 20 suspects, Rameshwar Jat of Laxmipura was detained and interrogated, during which he confessed to the crime.

Also Read: Gujarat Shocker: Man Arrested for Killing Live-In Partner Dies of Heart Attack in Jail

The accused Rameshwar and the deceased Mahendra were good friends and had been doing dairy business together for the last seven years. The deceased Mahendra had an immoral relationship with the wife of the accused Rameshwar. Rameshwar was very angry due to this immoral relationship. In a fit of anger, he crushed his friend Mahendra to death with a tractor. The police have arrested the accused Rameshwar and further investigation in this case is underway.