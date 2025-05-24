Rajasthan Shocker: Man Slits Ex-Fiancée’s Throat Over Broken Engagement in Sawai Madhopur

A shocking incident unfolded in Sawai Madhopur on May 23, where a young woman was brutally murdered in broad daylight, allegedly by her former fiancé. The crime has sent shockwaves through the local community. According to police reports, the victim and the accused were previously engaged and had even held a formal engagement ceremony. However, tensions had been rising between the two in recent weeks, leading to the engagement being called off. In a horrific turn of events, the accused reportedly entered the woman’s home while she was alone and attacked her with a sharp weapon, fatally slitting her throat.

At the time of the incident, the victim’s mother was at the hospital, and her father, along with other family members, had gone to visit relatives, leaving the house unattended. Local authorities were alerted soon after the incident and promptly arrived at the scene, securing the area and taking the victim’s body into custody. A preliminary investigation confirmed that the murder was carried out using a sharp weapon.

The accused attempted to flee following the murder but was apprehended by police shortly after. Authorities suspect that the crime was motivated by anger over the broken engagement. A formal investigation is now underway, and the accused remains in police custody.

This tragic incident has sparked outrage and fear among local residents, highlighting growing concerns over domestic violence and personal vendettas turning deadly.