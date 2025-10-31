Rajasthan Shocker: MBBS Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel PG Room Hours Before Exam

Rajasthan: 23-year-old MBBS student from Jagannath Pahariya Medical College, died by suicided hours before exam. This incident took place on Friday, 31st October 2025. According to reports he allegedly hanged himself in his PG hostel room. Deceased identified, Aviral Saini is a resident of Alwar, was shocked by his actions.

Friends described Aviral as cheerful and responsible, saying that he had breakfast with his friends Abhishek Sharma, Lavesh, Vitesh Sahu, and Devesh Jain at around 7:30 a.m. and then went to his room. According to Latestly An official said that Aviral asked his friend to wake him up at 8:30.

“During the conversation, he asked a friend about the rope, but no one took him seriously,” he said. He added that when his friends knocked on the door some time later, there was no response. “When the door was broken open, Aviral was found hanging from a noose. He was immediately taken to RBM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” he said. After receiving the information about the incident, Hospital Superintendent Dr. Nagendra Singh Bhadoria, CMHO Dr. Gaurav Kapoor, and police officers arrived at the scene. They took custody of the body and placed it in the morgue for a post-mortem examination. This incident follows the recent suicide of a 19-year-old BBA student in Bengaluru, where a senior was booked for abetment.

Sewar Police Station in-charge Satish Bhardwaj reported that the FSL team investigated the scene but found no clear clues regarding the cause of suicide. Aviral's death highlights concerns about the mental health of medical students, who often face challenges such as long courses, constant pressure, exam anxiety, and uncertainty about the future.