Rajasthan Shocker: Over 90 Rajasthan Schoolkids Rushed to Hospital After Midday Meal Triggers Stomach Pain in Dausa

A major health scare unfolded in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Saturday when more than 90 students from a government school fell ill after consuming the midday meal. The children suddenly began complaining of stomach pain and nausea, prompting authorities to rush them to the hospital. District Collector Devendra Kumar has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident.

According to Kumar, students from a school in Churiyawas reported severe stomach and headache issues after eating lunch and were brought to the Nangal Community Health Centre (CHC). Preliminary findings suggest the food served might have been of poor quality. “The children are now stable. We have dispatched two teams for investigation. A food safety officer will examine the meal samples, while the education department will assess whether there were any nutritional lapses. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” Kumar stated.

Chief Medical Officer R.K. Meena said that around 156 students had eaten chapati and vegetables during the midday meal at the Government Higher Secondary School in Churiyawas. Shortly after, several children started vomiting and reported abdominal pain. The medical department was alerted, and a team immediately reached the school. As the number of affected students grew, they were admitted to the Nangal Rajawatan CHC. Eventually, 92 children were hospitalized there, while some were shifted by their families to the Dausa District Hospital for advanced care. So far, 49 children have been admitted to the district hospital, where a special team of doctors is treating them.