Rajasthan Shocker: Shopkeeper Faints After Being Slapped by Police Officer in Kota (VIDEO)

Kota, Rajasthan (June 29, 2025): A shocking incident has surfaced from the Kaithunipol area of Kota, Rajasthan, where a police officer has been accused of assaulting a shopkeeper. The alleged incident took place on May 29 when Station House Officer Pushpendra Bansiwal reportedly slapped and beat a shop worker named Rizwan in a crowded marketplace. CCTV footage of the incident has now gone viral and sparked public outrage.

According to the media reports, Rizwan works at a shop that makes wardrobes. On the day of the incident, a motorcycle was parked outside the shop. SHO Bansiwal asked Rizwan to remove it. Rizwan told the officer that the motorcycle did not belong to him, and he could not move it because it was locked. Despite his attempt to cooperate, Rizwan was allegedly slapped by the officer.

The video shows Bansiwal and other police personnel dragging Rizwan by his collar as they tried to force him into a police jeep. When Rizwan refused to get in, the officer slapped him. Moments later, Rizwan collapsed on the road in the middle of moving traffic. He fainted on the spot and became unconscious. A cording to the reports, he later claimed he had recently undergone ear surgery and that the police ignored his condition.

In response to the accusations, SHO Bansiwal denied the charges. He claimed that Rizwan misbehaved during an operation to clear shopfronts ahead of a Maharana Pratap Jayanti rally. The officer said Rizwan was being taken to the police station for misconduct.

According to the NDTV Rajasthan, following the incident, Rizwan filed complaints with the National Human Rights Commission and the Lokayukta. He also registered a case in court. Kota Superintendent of Police Dr Amrita Duhan has assigned the investigation to DSP Rajesh Taylor. The inquiry has begun based on the CCTV footage.