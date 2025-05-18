Rajasthan Shocker: Student Hospitalized After Mob Brutally Attacks Him in Library (Watch Video)

A disturbing video from Karauli’s Hindaun City has surfaced, showing a student being mercilessly beaten inside a library. The incident occurred at Gurukripa Library in Vardhman Nagar, Karauli, where student Tarun Sharma was quietly studying when he was attacked. The brutal assault, captured on CCTV, left Tarun seriously injured, and he was rushed to the Government District Hospital. Following the viral footage and a complaint by his family, police at the New Mandi station have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

Tarun’s father, Ravikant Sharma, revealed that his son frequently visited the library for study sessions. On May 16, a group led by Sachin Gurjar from Tigharia, along with six accomplices, allegedly stormed into the library and violently attacked Tarun and another student without provocation. After returning home, Tarun’s health deteriorated, prompting the family to question him. It was then that he disclosed the entire incident, leading his family to immediately seek legal action.

Also Read: Hyderabad Fire: Six Dead, Several Injured After Blaze Erupts at Gulzar House (Watch Video)

The incident has sparked outrage in the local Brahmin community. Members of the community have expressed strong dissatisfaction over the violent act and the safety of students in educational spaces. They submitted a formal memorandum to the police, demanding swift arrests and strict legal action against the accused. Community leaders stressed the need for accountability and protection for students pursuing education, calling for zero tolerance towards such acts of hooliganism.

In response, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay has directed New Mandi police officials to take stringent action against those involved. A special team has been formed to track down and apprehend the suspects. Station Officer Kuldeep confirmed that the library operator has been summoned for questioning, and a thorough investigation is underway. Authorities assure that justice will be delivered and such behavior will not be tolerated in public or educational institutions.