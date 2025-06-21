Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Allegedly Kills Husband to Keep Affair With Younger Lover Secret, Arrested

A shocking incident has come to light from Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan where, a 45-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband to be with her lover. After murdering her husband the accused tried to create a murder look like accident, however after through investigation it came to light that accused women identified as Poonam's husband came to know about her relationship with her 14-year-old lover and he became obstacle so in order to get rid of him she killed, said reports. Following the incident police have arrested both the accused woman Poonam and her lover Krishna Kumar in this case.

On the night of June 10, Anoop Singh Yadav's body was discovered on Pacheri Road in Gohana, Jhunjhunu. Initially, his daughter reported his death as a road accident. However, police investigation, including questioning Anoop's wife Poonam (45), and examining call details, led to the arrest of Poonam's boyfriend, Krishna Kumar. Interrogation of Poonam and Krishna Kumar revealed that Anoop had invited Krishna Kumar to drink alcohol after meeting him during a walk on June 10. While intoxicated, Krishna Kumar fatally struck Anoop in the chest with an iron hammer, then dumped the body on the roadside to stage an accident.

Police investigation revealed that Poonam and Krishna Kumar, who is 14 years younger than her, began an affair in 2018 when he was 24 and working as her water supplier. Over the next seven years, Krishna Kumar would visit Poonam's house while her husband, Anoop, was away. However, for the past four months, Anoop had been home, limiting their meetings. Discovering the affair, Anoop strongly objected, leading to daily arguments with Poonam. Consequently, Poonam and Krishna Kumar conspired to murder Anoop, enacting their plan on June 10th. Both have been arrested, presented in court, and remanded to police custody. The murder weapon, a hammer, has been recovered.