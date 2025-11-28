Rajasthan Shooting: Cars Ram Motorcycle, Shots Fired in Bansur; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

A broad-daylight gang war in Bansur, located in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district, has shocked the region and sparked widespread concern. The violent incident took place on November 27, between two rival groups and unfolded in a dramatic, cinematic manner. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera placed on the roadside. CCTV footage capturing the shootout is now rapidly circulating on social media. The video shows three young men riding a motorcycle along a road when two different cars approach at high speed. The men inside the cars ram into the motorcycle. The footage further shows that the assailants attempted to run over the bikers using their vehicles.

Moments later, one of the men on the motorcycle opened fire, but his shot missed the target. Soon after, the attackers in the Swift retaliated with gunfire. The sound of bullets caused panic among people nearby, forcing the youths to run for safety and hide inside a nearby house. The CCTV recording clearly shows the attackers attempting a second time to hit the victims with their vehicle but failing again. In rage, they vandalised the motorcycle lying on the road before fleeing from the spot. The chaos left the neighbourhood terrified and stunned by the level of violence.

Once informed, the police reached the location and collected CCTV recordings as crucial evidence. Officials confirmed that the suspects have been identified using the footage. Police teams have launched multiple search operations to track them down and are confident arrests will follow soon. Authorities stated that the investigation is underway and all angles, including previous disputes and gang-related history, are being examined. The police assured that the case will be solved quickly and legal action will be taken against everyone involved in the attack, whether present at the scene or responsible for planning it.

Shockingly, this incident occurred just a day after a similar confrontation involving the same rival groups took place near the 132 kV power grid on Harsaura Road. The repeated attacks have created fear among residents and heightened tension in the region. Locals are now demanding increased safety and strict action to curb gang rivalry in the area. Responding to the situation, police have announced that additional forces will be deployed to strengthen security and restore normalcy. Authorities also affirmed that every member involved in the shootout will be arrested and the gang conflict will not be allowed to escalate further.